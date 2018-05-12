Badgers want 2019 DT Gio Paez to visit officially next month
Despite Nolan Groulx's recent decommitment from Wisconsin, there is no bad blood between the Badgers and the Hough High School football program in North Carolina.
Just hours after losing the three-star wide receiver, UW extended an offer to Groulx's teammate, 2019 defensive tackle Gio Paez, on Friday.
