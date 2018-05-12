Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-12 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Badgers want 2019 DT Gio Paez to visit officially next month

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Despite Nolan Groulx's recent decommitment from Wisconsin, there is no bad blood between the Badgers and the Hough High School football program in North Carolina.

Just hours after losing the three-star wide receiver, UW extended an offer to Groulx's teammate, 2019 defensive tackle Gio Paez, on Friday.

Oetryhhuifdrtop5pefv
Gio Paez
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}