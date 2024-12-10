National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 20 Wisconsin

National Signing Day has come and gone and while the 2025 class is not finished since there is a late signing period in February as well, most of the action happened last week.
Rivals is breaking down each Top 25 recruiting class and we continue here with No. 20 Wisconsin.
WHAT WENT RIGHT ...
The Badgers had a huge need at defensive back for the class and the program answered the bell. It’s one of the better groups of defensive backs coming to the conference. Four-stars Jaimier Scott and Jahmere Washington are two of my favorite prospects I scouted this cycle. Luke Emmerich has major sleeper potential and in-state standout Grant Dean is a good prospect, too.
The Badgers also have a very good quarterback prospect with four-star Carter Smith. The Florida native fits a variety of schemes which is helpful as the Badgers shift offensive philosophies.
WHAT WENT WRONG ...
For as good as the defensive back group coming to town is, it was almost even better. That’s because at one point Wisconsin held an early commitment from Ohio native Cody Haddad. He flipped to Ohio State to be part of the Buckeyes' class and reminds me so much of Minnesota star defensive back Koi Perich.
PARTING PREDICTION
Prediction: Cam Clark will become an All-Big Ten player.
When you think about Wisconsin football it shouldn’t take long to think about great offensive linemen. Clark is an impressive prospect that has a chance to be great at Wisconsin. We may look back and wonder how he wasn’t in Michigan’s class this year but the Badgers are plenty happy to have him.