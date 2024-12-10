National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 20 Wisconsin

Advertisement

WHAT WENT RIGHT ...

Jaimier Scott (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Badgers had a huge need at defensive back for the class and the program answered the bell. It’s one of the better groups of defensive backs coming to the conference. Four-stars Jaimier Scott and Jahmere Washington are two of my favorite prospects I scouted this cycle. Luke Emmerich has major sleeper potential and in-state standout Grant Dean is a good prospect, too. The Badgers also have a very good quarterback prospect with four-star Carter Smith. The Florida native fits a variety of schemes which is helpful as the Badgers shift offensive philosophies.

WHAT WENT WRONG ...

For as good as the defensive back group coming to town is, it was almost even better. That’s because at one point Wisconsin held an early commitment from Ohio native Cody Haddad. He flipped to Ohio State to be part of the Buckeyes' class and reminds me so much of Minnesota star defensive back Koi Perich.

PARTING PREDICTION