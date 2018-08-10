Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 11:01:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Badgers starting to evaluate 2019 LB J'Coryan Anderson

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Still in search for another linebacker in the 2019 class, Wisconsin assistant coach Bobby April has been evaluating a handful of targets in his normal recruiting territory of Georgia.

But the newest name on the Badgers' radar is from a state UW doesn't often venture into. April, though, has been in recent contact with J'Coryan Anderson, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior from Fulton High School in Tennessee.

J'Coryan Anderson
