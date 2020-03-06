Tyler Bittmann , a junior from Arrowhead High School, and Owen Konopacki from nearby Sun Prairie, both made return visits this past weekend after taking in games at Camp Randall last fall.

The same guest list also included two in-state specialists who could find their way onto UW's roster with a strong camp performance this summer.

Sunday's junior day in Madison featured some of the top skill players on Wisconsin's recruiting board in the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.

"The visit went great," Bittman told BadgerBlitz.com. "We started off the tour by going into the conference room and learning about the school, staff and the program itself. After that we walked to the weight room and then the training room. They take their player recovery very seriously and there were many utilities available to players to make sure they were 100 percent year round.

"Next we went to the locker room and took photos with jerseys on. We saw different rooms including the player lounge, where you have several things available to you from sleeping pods, food, to recovery. It was a great thing to see everything that was available to the players. My favorite thing about the whole tour was hearing the staff talk and how dedicated they are to making the Badger program the best it can be."

Bittman, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, is also hearing from Virginia. He is currently ranked as the No. 19 kicker in the country, according to Kohl's Kicking.

"At the moment my strengths are kicking," Bittman said. "I am working to develop into a punter and kicker. I really like all the amenities that were available to the players. It was unbelievable."

Konopacki's list of potential schools is bit longer, with Air Force, Iowa, Mississippi State, North Dakota State, North Dakota, South Dakota, Toledo and Indiana State all showing interest in the 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect. He is the No. 60 kicker in the nation, according to Chris Sailer Kicking.



"The feedback was great from Wisconsin," Konopacki said. "Coach (Taylor) Mehlhaff gave some very positive feedback. He said he likes me for my ability to do all three special teams positions.

"The facilities were very nice and the most important thing was how genuine the coaches were to the players and making me feel at home."

The Badgers do not a projected scholarship punter or kicker on the spring roster. Both Bittman and Konopacki plan to camp with the Badgers in June.

"I hope to attend one of their specialist camps," Bittman said. "I am also committed to travel baseball this summer."

"I plan on attending the summer specialists camp," added Konopacki, who will be at North Dakota State this weekend.

Wisconsin currently has eight commitments in the 2021 in-state class.