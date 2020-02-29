News More News
Badgers gearing up for a huge junior day in Madison

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
The guest list for Wisconsin's junior day on March 1 includes some of the Badgers' top targets in the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes, and BadgerBlitz.com has all the names for its subscribers.

Three-star outside linebacker Darryl Peterson is headed to Wisconsin this weekend.
Three-star outside linebacker Darryl Peterson is headed to Wisconsin this weekend. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Prospects such as Hunter Wohler, T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson have already publicly stated they will be in Madison. But a handful of other targets have confirmed they will be in attendance to the BadgerBlitz.com staff.

