{{ timeAgo('2020-02-16 09:21:02 -0600') }} football

Badgers back at Pine Creek in pursuit of 2021 DB/WR Beau Freyler

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

In the 2020 recruiting class, Jim Leonhard went into Pine Creek High School and signed three-star cornerback Max Lofy.

In the junior cycle, Wisconsin's defensive coordinator is back in Colorado in pursuit of Lofy's teammate, Beau Freyler.

Beau Freyler has been in touch with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
