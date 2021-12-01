Badgers add two in-state preferred walk-on commitments on Wednesday

Drew Evans , a projected offensive lineman, and Luna Larson , a future linebacker, both added their name to the Badgers' 2022 commit list. The two-in-state prospects joined a group that previously included kicker Gavin Lahm , lineman John Clifford and safety Jackson Trudgeon .

With the early signing period just two weeks away, the Wisconsin coaching staff added two preferred walk-on commitments on Wednesday.

Larson, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, turned down offers from Air Force, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, North Dakota and Pennsylvania, among others, in order to walk on with the Badgers.

A two-way player for Baraboo High School, Larson racked up over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns from his quarterback position this fall. He also added 65 tackles on defense, the side of the ball where he will play at UW. Larson was a WFCA All-State selection in 2021.

"They are very interested in me and they want to get to know me better and see some more film," Larson told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "Wisconsin is definitely a school I grew up following. My family has had season tickets my entire life.

"I’ve talked to Coach(Chris) Haering and members of the recruiting department so far."

Larson's older brother, Noah Larson, is currently redshirt junior linebacker at North Dakota

A 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior from Fort Atkinson, Evans was also receiving interest from North Dakota State and South Dakota State, among other schools.