But outside of those six, other players from inside the state have quietly moved up recruiting boards for schools across the Midwest. Luna Larson , a 6-foot-2, 200-pound projected linebacker, falls into that category.

"I'm hearing from a lot of MAC schools so far, along with Iowa State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and a little from Northwestern," Larson told BadgerBlitz.com.

Central Michigan was the first school to offer Larson, who rushed for 674 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore, in August.

"It kind of came out of nowhere, but it was super awesome," Larson said. "They like how physical I play and the speed that I bring."

The Badgers, led by in-state recruiter Chris Haering, have been more involved since the contact period for juniors started on Sept. 1.

"They are very interested in me and they want to get to know me better and see some more film," Larson said. "Wisconsin is definitely a school I grew up following. My family has had season tickets my entire life.

"I’ve talked to Coach Haering and members of the recruiting department so far."

Larson's older brother, Noah Larson, is a redshirt junior linebacker at North Dakota who has started 23 games over the last two seasons.

"Yeah, he talks to me a little bit with certain aspects of recruiting," Luna Larson said. "I want the school I pick to give me a good education and allow me to continue playing football."