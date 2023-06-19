In the 2024 class, Jay Harper , who announced his commitment to the Badgers on Monday evening, is expected to be No. 2 in December. The 6-foot, 170-pound rising senior from Valley High School gave his verbal to the Badgers during an official visit the weekend of June 9.

Wisconsin has only signed one player out of high school from the state of Alabama - four-star running back Bradrick Shaw - during the Rivals.com era.

"It's Wisconsin and it's the right place for me because Coach Fick (Luke Fickell) is a defensive-minded coach who is doing great things for the program right now," Harper told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think I will be a great fit in their defense and the way they want to play.

"I love representing the state of Alabama. We have some of the best players in the country but a lot of people don't know about them. There are some smaller towns out here and guys don't get noticed, but I'm excited to go out there and prove myself at Wisconsin and in the Big Ten."

Harper, who cancelled an official to Louisville this past weekend, was offered during his trip to UW and committed soon after. He is public pledge No. 16 for the Badgers in the 2024 class.

"I told them during my official visit and they were very excited," Harper said. "Coach (Paul) Haynes was really excited and everyone was real pumped up. They like my ball skills and my speed. They think I can track the ball and they like me playing off the ball and making an impact for them.

"It feels great to have my decision made. I can focus on getting better with my teammates and my brothers. I will continue to get better this summer and we're working to have a better season because we fell a little short last year."

Harper was hosted during his official by freshmen corners Jace Arnold, a Georgia native, and Jonas Duclona, who hails from Florida.

"Jace was my host, but we also spent a lot of time with Jonas," Harper said. "They are both from around where I'm from so we all connected on that level. I just really liked them and I fit with their personality and culture. I feel like I'm a good fit at Wisconsin just like they are.

"It was my first time there and it was a great weekend. I spent a lot of time with the current players who are already on the team. I had a lot of fun with them and I could see myself fitting in real well there. The coaches were also great people and I love the culture in Madison. We got to walk around and explore the campus. We even got to hop in the water, so it was a great trip."

The Badgers are looking for at least one more corner to pair with Harper and fellow commit Vernon Woodard in this cycle.

"I'm working on Omillio (Agard) and Lloyd (Irvin III), those are the two guys I'm trying to get to join me," Harper said. "We really connected during the official visit and I'd love to play with them."