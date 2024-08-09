Riccardo Greppi , a 6-foot-10 freshman from Italy, singed with the Badgers, according to a release. Greppi replaces Andrija Vukovic , who will not be attending Wisconsin due to incomplete paperwork.

"We are excited to add Riccardo to our program," Gard said in the release. "With his size, strength and skillset, he adds great depth to our frontcourt. As the landscape of college athletics continues to shift, we are in a strong position here at Wisconsin – both academically and athletically – to attract some of the best student-athletes in the world.

"Riccardo will be a great fit with our program. We look forward to getting him here with us soon at Wisconsin and welcoming him to the Badger Family."

Greepi played for Verona in the Italy-NextGen league. In eight games, he averaged 9.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. At the 2023 Under-18 European Championships, he played in seven games, averaging 2.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Greppi is expected to compete for post minutes behind returning starter Steven Crowl, as well as Nolan Winter and Chris Hodges.

With Kirk Penney and first-year assistant Lance Randall now on staff, the Badgers have had a recent focus on international prospects. Wisconsin added guard Hayden Jones in July to their 2025 class.

Greppi joins a 2024 recruiting class that previously included point guard Daniel Freitag and wing Jack Robison.