PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03SzI1WVZNUldUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Badgers add Italian big Riccardo Greppi to 2024 recruiting class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Greg Gard announced a late addition to Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class on Friday.

Riccardo Greppi, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Italy, singed with the Badgers, according to a release. Greppi replaces Andrija Vukovic, who will not be attending Wisconsin due to incomplete paperwork.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWxwIHVzIHdlbGNvbWUgUmljY2FyZG8gR3JlcHBpIHRvIFdpc2Nv bnNpbiEgVGhlIDYtZm9vdC0xMCBmcmVzaG1hbiBqb2lucyB1cyBmcm9tIEl0 YWx5Ljxicj48YnI+8J+TsCB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TR21l Mm5jZFVCIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vU0dtZTJuY2RVQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL010RHhmV0I4dHUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NdER4 ZldCOHR1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdpc2NvbnNpbiBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChA QmFkZ2VyTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhZGdl ck1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMTkyNDQyMzE4NTY5NDc0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

"We are excited to add Riccardo to our program," Gard said in the release. "With his size, strength and skillset, he adds great depth to our frontcourt. As the landscape of college athletics continues to shift, we are in a strong position here at Wisconsin – both academically and athletically – to attract some of the best student-athletes in the world.

"Riccardo will be a great fit with our program. We look forward to getting him here with us soon at Wisconsin and welcoming him to the Badger Family."

Greepi played for Verona in the Italy-NextGen league. In eight games, he averaged 9.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. At the 2023 Under-18 European Championships, he played in seven games, averaging 2.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Greppi is expected to compete for post minutes behind returning starter Steven Crowl, as well as Nolan Winter and Chris Hodges.

With Kirk Penney and first-year assistant Lance Randall now on staff, the Badgers have had a recent focus on international prospects. Wisconsin added guard Hayden Jones in July to their 2025 class.

Greppi joins a 2024 recruiting class that previously included point guard Daniel Freitag and wing Jack Robison.

WISCONSIN'S PROJECTED 2024-25 SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION 

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0 PSI0MDAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl ZXRzL2QvMXBnSTNRV1FRNDhFQUZvVlREYnEtN0JYcFEzTHpoZVpYR0tIVFM1 VXp3YkkvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MjU4NzUzNDUxJnNpbmdsZT10cnVlJndpZGdl dD1mYWxzZSZoZWFkZXJzPWZhbHNlJmNocm9tZT1mYWxzZSZybT1taW5pbWFs Ij48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1JBeXVhRmVhTW5JP3NpPWo0TWJBYWNzRXRzSjZkYTU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvYmFkZ2Vycy1hZGQtaXRhbGlhbi1iaWctcmljY2FyZG8tZ3Jl cHBpLXRvLTIwMjQtcmVjcnVpdGluZy1jbGFzcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGd2lzY29uc2luLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYmFkZ2Vycy1hZGQtaXRhbGlhbi1iaWctcmlj Y2FyZG8tZ3JlcHBpLXRvLTIwMjQtcmVjcnVpdGluZy1jbGFzcyZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTc1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==