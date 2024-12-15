Badgers add a key piece to DL with portal commitment from Parker Petersen

Sunday morning, the Badgers added a key piece to unit with a commitment from Parker Petersen , who played last season at Tulane.

Defensive line was arguably Wisconsin's top position of need heading into the December transfer portal cycle.

Petersen, 6-foot-4, 301 pounds, had 21 tackles - five for loss - and 2.5 sacks this fall. A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Petersen will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

Petersen is expected to head up a defensive line unit for E.J. Whitlow that saw James Thompson Jr. and Curt Neal enter the portal this month. The Badgers also lost their top player from 2024, Elijah Hills, who exhausted his eligibility.

In addition to Petersen, UW is expected to return Brandon Lane, Jamel Howard and Dillan Johnson from the 2024 roster. Fifth-year senior Ben Barten, who played a significant role in 2024, could also return for one more season with the Badgers.

In the 2025 recruiting class, the Badgers signed Drayden Pavey, Xavier Ukponu and Torin Pettaway. Ukponu and Pettaway will enroll early for spring camp.

Wisconsin is not done in the portal on the defensive line. Jay'Viar Suggs and Corey Walker both took official visits this weekend. Langden Kitchen, David Blay and Chuck Nnaeto all have offers from UW as well.

Petersen is the third portal commitment for UW in this cycle, joining tight end Tanner Koziol and outside linebacker Mason Reiger.