BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 35-14 win over Georgia Southern.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Tight end Tucker Ashcraft
Tucker Ashcraft vs. Georgia Southern
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Washington State
|
89.8
|
30
|
Two catches for 32 yards. Top pass catching grade of 90.2.
|
N/A
No. 2: Offensive lineman Trey Wedig
Trey Wedig vs. Georgia Southern
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Washington State
|
82.2
|
51
|
Recorded more snaps than starters Michael Furtney and Joe Huber. No pressures allowed.
|
N/A
No. 3: Tight end Hayden Rucci
Hayden Rucci vs. Georgia Southern
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Washington State
|
81.9
|
47
|
Two receptions for 52 yards. Top run blocking grade of 86.9.
|
N/A
No. 4: Tailback Braelon Allen
Braelon Allen vs. Georgia Southern
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Washington State
|
77.8
|
32
|
12 carries for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns.
|
N/A
No. 5: Wide receiver Skyler Bell
