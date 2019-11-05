News More News
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Total grades through eight games

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's total grades through eight games after a bye week.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 150 or more snaps.

No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Zack Baun
Zack Baun (Darren Lee)
Zack Baun through eight games
PFF Grade Snaps Stats

90.5

390

Baun leads Wisconsin in tackles for loss (12.5) and also has two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and eight QB hurries.

No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (USA Today Sports Images)
Jonathan Taylor through eight games
PFF Grade Snaps Stats

87.7

283

Taylor has rushed for 1,031 yards on 177 attempts with 15 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 17 receptions for 142 yards and a team-leading four scores through the air.

No. 3: Middle linebacker Chris Orr

Chris Orr
Chris Orr (Dan Sanger)
Chris Orr through eight games
PFF Grade Snaps Stats

84.9

382

Orr is second on the team with 44 total tackles, including a team-leading nine sacks. He also has six QB hurries and three pass break-ups.

No. 4: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Quintez Cephus
Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger)
