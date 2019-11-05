BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Total grades through eight games
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's total grades through eight games after a bye week.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 150 or more snaps.
No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
Zack Baun through eight games
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|
90.5
|
390
|
Baun leads Wisconsin in tackles for loss (12.5) and also has two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and eight QB hurries.
No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor through eight games
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|
87.7
|
283
|
Taylor has rushed for 1,031 yards on 177 attempts with 15 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 17 receptions for 142 yards and a team-leading four scores through the air.
No. 3: Middle linebacker Chris Orr
Chris Orr through eight games
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|
84.9
|
382
|
Orr is second on the team with 44 total tackles, including a team-leading nine sacks. He also has six QB hurries and three pass break-ups.
No. 4: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news