Grading every position group on the Badgers' defense in 2024

Wisconsin football is in the midst of an offseason that came around all too quickly, as the program missed its first bowl game since 2001. With early national signing day in the books and the transfer portal having just opened on Monday, one of the busiest portions of the college football calendar is in full swing. With the Badgers' season over prematurely, BadgerBlitz.com will give a breakdown and review of each position on the team in the coming weeks. Before diving into each unit individually, let's hand out grades position-by-position.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Wisconsin defensive tackle Elijah Hills.

2024 Defensive Line Stats Player Games Played Stats Curt Neal 12 30 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1.0 sacks Elijah Hills 12 26 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FR Ben Barten 11 22 total tackles, 5 PBUs, 2 FRs Dillan Johnson 11 7 total tackles Brandon Lane 9 4 total tackles Cade McDonald 10 3 total tackles

GRADE: D+

This unit's only saving grace was the emergence of Elijah Hills, who was the team's best defensive lineman and one of the best transfer portal pickups from this past offseason. Otherwise, this unit was a complete disaster. First-year position coach EJ Whitlow's unit got pushed around in his debut season. They couldn't generate penetration, pressure, or any havoc with any sort of consistency. This unit disappeared all too often, and while the Badgers had a solid run defense, the defensive line's lack of an ability to control the line of scrimmage hurt this team time and time again.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Wisconsin outside linebacker Leon Lowery.

2024 Outside Linebacker Stats Player Games Played Stats Leon Lowery 12 29 total tackles, 1.0 TFLs, 1.0 Sacks Darryl Peterson 12 28 total tackles, 1.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 1 PBU Aaron Witt 11 28 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, John Pius 12 21 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF Sebastian Cheeks 10 12 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 2.0 Sacks

GRADE: D

The outside linebackers were one of the biggest letdowns of the 2024 season. After newcomers John Pius and Leon Lowery made a big splash in spring camp, neither managed to bring any sort of juice to the Badgers' lifeless pass-rush. The incumbents, Darryl Peterson and Aaron Witt, offered little as well. Too often, the edge wasn't set. Too often, offensive tackles locked down the Badger outside backer lined up across from them. Too often, Wisconsin couldn't get pressure with just four. This is a group that needs a personnel makeover. Two exciting fresh faces from the 2024 cycle (Anelu Lafaele and Thomas Heiberger) should be chomping at the bit for snaps next fall.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Wisconsin linebacker Tackett Curtis.

2024 Inside Linebacker Stats Player Games Played Stats Christian Alliegro 12 66 total tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 PBU Jake Chaney 11 55 total tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 1 FF Jaheim Thomas 11 53 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks Tackett Curtis 12 27 total tackles, 1.5 TLs, 2 PBUs Tyler Jansey 5 1 tackle

GRADE: B-

Going into the season, Wisconsin's inside linebacker room was thought to be the deepest, most talent-rich position on the defense and perhaps the entire team. It didn't quite play out like that. For one, starters Jake Chaney and Jaheim Thomas simply didn't play to expectations. Neither particularly flew to the football and neither made game-wrecking plays with any sort of regularity. A combined 6.0 TFLs from your starting inside linebacker duo for most of the year isn't much to write home about. Christian Alliegro asserted himself as the best inside linebacker on the roster, and played starter-level snaps in the final third of the season. He remains one of the key cogs on this defense and is a candidate to pile up 120-plus tackles next fall as the centerpiece of the defense. His continued emergence was encouraging, but otherwise, just about everyone in this room fell shot of expectations.

CORNERBACKS

Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean.

2024 Cornerback Stats Player Games Played Stats Nyzier Fourqurean 12 51 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1 INT, 5 PBUS, 1 FR Xavier Lucas 11 18 total tackles, 1.0 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs Ricardo Hallman 12 15 total tackles, 4 PBUs Max Lofy 9 10 total tackles, 1 PBU RJ Delancy 11 7 total tackles Jonas Duclona 4 2 total tackles Jace Arnold 10 1 total tackle Amare Snowden 2 1 total tackle

GRADE: B+

Cornerbacks were quite possibly the best position group on the team in 2024. You know it's a rock solid unit when your true freshman backup (Xavier Lucas) is likely better than both starters (Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean), but all three deserve to play. That was the case for position coach Paul Haynes' room in 2024. After his NCAA-leading seven-interception season in 2023, teams shied away from throwing at Hallman. Instead, they targeted Fourqurean, who had an excellent season save for a rough performance in the Axe Game. Otherwise, though, these corners went toe-to-toe with just about every receiver they matched up with. The Alabama game was the only team-wide exception where the corners simply got shredded from top to bottom. Lucas announced his presence early by picking off a pass in his first career game. He's the future at the position, and the sky is the limit for him. As for the older players in the room, it remains to be seen who will still be on the roster come 2025. But in a secondary that made of up one of the nation's better passing defenses, the corners had a largely outstanding year.

SAFETIES

Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman.

2024 Safety Stats Player Games Played Stats Hunter Wohler 11 71 total tackles, 1.0 TFL, 6 PBUs Preston Zachman 12 58 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 interceptions, 4 PBUs Austin Brown 12 51 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR Owen Arnett 11 3 total tackles Kamo'i Latu 3 1 total tackle, 1 PBU, 1 FF Braedyn Moore 6 2 total tackles

GRADE: B