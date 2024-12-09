Wisconsin Badgers fall to No. 20 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which lost to Michigan and Marquette last week, fell to No. 20 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (8-2, 0-1) travel to Illinois on Tuesday and play Butler on Saturday in the Indy Classic.

UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 11), Oregon (No. 12), Michigan (14), Michigan State (21) and UCLA (No. 24).