Wisconsin Badgers fall to No. 20 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which lost to Michigan and Marquette last week, fell to No. 20 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (8-2, 0-1) travel to Illinois on Tuesday and play Butler on Saturday in the Indy Classic.
UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 11), Oregon (No. 12), Michigan (14), Michigan State (21) and UCLA (No. 24).
Others receiving votes: Baylor 150, Arizona St 143, Memphis 123, Missouri 119, Penn St. 90, Arkansas 89, Drake 67, Pittsburgh 62, Utah St. 57, Illinois 47, St. John's 43, Maryland 39, Dayton 38, Creighton 32, Indiana 30, West Virginia 30, North Carolina 24, Georgia 21, Saint Mary's 20, Texas 8, Rhode Island 3, Loyola Chicago 1.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook