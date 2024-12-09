Wisconsin transfer QB Tyler Van Dyke enters transfer portal

Van Dyke spent his first four collegiate seasons at Miami (FL.) from 2020 through 2023. He first entered the portal in December of 2023 before transferring to Wisconsin.

Van Dyke joined the Badgers ahead of the 2024 season, but only played in three games. He suffered a torn ACL injury on Sept. 14 against Alabama , which caused the signal-caller to miss the remainder of the season.

Of note, Wisconsin fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo in November. According to multiple reports, the Badgers are expected to hire Kansas assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes as their next offensive coordinator.

According to Pro Football Focus, Van Dyke played just 157 offensive snaps in 2024 before his injury. He completed 43 out of 68 passes (63.2%) for 422 yards and one touchdown. Van Dyke did not throw an interception this season. He also added a rushing touchdown.

After appearing in just two games for the Hurricanes and redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Van Dyke went on to play in 32 games with Miami, including 28 starts. He completed 581 out of his 912 attempts (63.7%) for 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns, with 23 interceptions. He also scored two rushing touchdowns for the Hurricanes.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Van Dyke played in 10 games, and made nine starts. That year, he earned ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after throwing for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Van Dyke was a four-star quarterback prospect out of Suffield Academy in Connecticut in the class of 2020. He ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Connecticut, the No. 8 pro-style quarterback and the No. 204 overall recruit in the cycle.