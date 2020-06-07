With Wisconsin players allowed to report back to campus on June 8, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look this summer and beyond. Note: These projections do not take into account current injuries and do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

Listed as Out for Spring Camp (March 8) Player Injury NT Keeanu Benton Core LS Josh Bernhagen Leg (Left) S Eric Burrell Arm (Left) WR Jack Dunn Leg (Left) OL Kayden Lyles Leg (Right & Left) S Scott Nelson Leg (Left) RB Brady Schipper Arm (Right & Left) NT Bryson Williams Leg (Left)

QUARTERBACKS

Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom (left to right)

The skinny: The entire quarterback room - Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz - returned this spring, with preferred walk-on Daniel Wright arriving next week. And while Coan, who had a strong junior season, will enter camp as the starter, he will be pushed by Mertz and Wolf. Keep an eye on: Graham Mertz - Eyes will continue to be on Mertz, who emerged as the No. 2 QB last fall.

Projected Quarterback Depth Chart Depth Player Fall Eligibility No. 1 Jack Coan Senior No. 2 Graham Mertz Redshirt freshman No. 3 Chase Wolf Redshirt sophomore No. 4 Danny Vanden Boom Redshirt junior

RUNNING BACKS

Garrett Groshek (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The skinny: Wisconsin began the post-Jonathan Taylor era this off-season, but we didn't get to see how the group looked this spring. Garrett Groshek returns as the veteran of this unit, with Nakia Watson expected to step into a much larger role in 2020. Fans also saw a bit of Isaac Guerendo in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. At fullback, Mason Stokke, John Chenal and Quan Easterling all return. Keep an eye on: Nakia Watson - We didn't see a ton of Watson in 2019, but he could be the feature back next fall with Taylor now in the NFL.

Projected Running Back Depth Chart Depth (TB) Player Fall Eligibility Depth (FB) Player Fall Eligibility No. 1 G. Groshek R-Senior No. 1 M. Stokke R-Senior No. 2 N. Watson R-Sophomore No. 2 J. Chenal Junior No. 3 I. Guerendo R-Sophomore No. 3 Q. Easterling R-Freshman No. 4 B. Schipper R-Sophomore





No. 5 J. Davis R-Freshman No. 6 J. Berger Freshman

TIGHT ENDS