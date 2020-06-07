Back to Campus: Wisconsin Badgers projected depth chart
With Wisconsin players allowed to report back to campus on June 8, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look this summer and beyond.
Note: These projections do not take into account current injuries and do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.
QUARTERBACKS
The skinny: The entire quarterback room - Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz - returned this spring, with preferred walk-on Daniel Wright arriving next week. And while Coan, who had a strong junior season, will enter camp as the starter, he will be pushed by Mertz and Wolf.
Keep an eye on: Graham Mertz - Eyes will continue to be on Mertz, who emerged as the No. 2 QB last fall.
|Depth
|Player
|Fall Eligibility
|
No. 1
|
Jack Coan
|
Senior
|
No. 2
|
Graham Mertz
|
Redshirt freshman
|
No. 3
|
Chase Wolf
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
No. 4
|
Danny Vanden Boom
|
Redshirt junior
RUNNING BACKS
The skinny: Wisconsin began the post-Jonathan Taylor era this off-season, but we didn't get to see how the group looked this spring. Garrett Groshek returns as the veteran of this unit, with Nakia Watson expected to step into a much larger role in 2020. Fans also saw a bit of Isaac Guerendo in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. At fullback, Mason Stokke, John Chenal and Quan Easterling all return.
Keep an eye on: Nakia Watson - We didn't see a ton of Watson in 2019, but he could be the feature back next fall with Taylor now in the NFL.
|Depth (TB)
|Player
|Fall Eligibility
|Depth (FB)
|Player
|Fall Eligibility
|
No. 1
|
G. Groshek
|
R-Senior
|
No. 1
|
M. Stokke
|
R-Senior
|
No. 2
|
N. Watson
|
R-Sophomore
|
No. 2
|
J. Chenal
|
Junior
|
No. 3
|
I. Guerendo
|
R-Sophomore
|
No. 3
|
Q. Easterling
|
R-Freshman
|
No. 4
|
B. Schipper
|
R-Sophomore
|
|
|
|
No. 5
|
J. Davis
|
R-Freshman
|
No. 6
|
J. Berger
|
Freshman
