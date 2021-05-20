Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Special Teams

Redshirt senior Collin Larsh returns for Wisconsin at kicker. (Jake Kocorowski)

The History

2017: The Badgers sent out a full ride to Adam Stack, the younger brother of Ryan Stack, a member of the Badgers' swim team at the time. Considered one of the top kicking and punting prospects in the 2017 class, Stack eventually committed to Oregon. With that, UW added in-state kicker Collin Larsh as a preferred walk-on. Adam Bay, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game, flipped from Missouri to Wisconsin in this class. He was a four-year starter at long snapper for the Badgers. 2018: Wisconsin did not take a high school specialist in this class. The staff did, however, add Andy Vujnovich via the transfer portal. A Columbus, Wis., native, Vujnovich began his career at Dubuque and was given a waiver to play in 2020. 2019: The 2019 specialists class was headlined by kicker Blake Wilcox, who was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. But the Badgers also added Joe Stoll, who was expected to compete for the starting job at kicker last fall. Neither kicker, however, was on the 2020 roster. Peter Bowden, who is expected to replace Bay at long snapper in 2021, was also part of this class. 2020: The Badgers added some needed depth at kicker with in-state specialist Jack Van Dyke, who handled kickoffs last fall. Gavin Meyers, who redshirted in 2020, has the ability to kick and punt for the Badgers. Duncan McKinley, the No. 2 long snapper this spring, tore his ACL during camp. 2021: Illinois kicker Nate Van Zelst chose a walk-on offer from Wisconsin over scholarships from Air Force, Army, Eastern Illinois and Yale. The Badgers let both Tyler Bittmann and Owen Konopacki leave the state, and it will be interesting to see what their impact is at Iowa State and Air Force, respectively.

Wisconsin's 2021 Spring Special Teams Roster No. Names Class Ht/Wt Pos. 19 Collin Larsh Fifth year 5-10/188 K 96 Conor Schlichting Fifth year 6-2/231 P 38 Andy Vujnovich Fourth year 6-3/237 P 63 Peter Bowden Third year 6-2/230 LS 28 Gavin Meyers Second year 6-1/196 K/P 22 Jack Van Dyke Second year 6-5/218 K 64 Duncan McKinley First year 6-2/223 LS

Spring Camp Story