Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Special Teams
How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:
Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
Today, we conclude with a breakdown of the specialists. As always, it starts with recruiting.
RELATED: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN | DEFENSIVE LINEMEN | OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS | INSIDE LINEBACKERS | CORNERBACKS |
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|STARS
|CURRENT
|
2017
|
Pro football
|
2017
|
Wisconsin
|
2017
|
*Conor Schlichting
|
Wisconsin
|
2019
|
Left program
|
2019
|
Left program
|
2019
|
Wisconsin
|
2020
|
Wisconsin
|
2020
|
Wisconsin
|
2020
|
Wisconsin
|
2021
|
Arriving in June
The History
2017: The Badgers sent out a full ride to Adam Stack, the younger brother of Ryan Stack, a member of the Badgers' swim team at the time. Considered one of the top kicking and punting prospects in the 2017 class, Stack eventually committed to Oregon. With that, UW added in-state kicker Collin Larsh as a preferred walk-on. Adam Bay, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game, flipped from Missouri to Wisconsin in this class. He was a four-year starter at long snapper for the Badgers.
2018: Wisconsin did not take a high school specialist in this class. The staff did, however, add Andy Vujnovich via the transfer portal. A Columbus, Wis., native, Vujnovich began his career at Dubuque and was given a waiver to play in 2020.
2019: The 2019 specialists class was headlined by kicker Blake Wilcox, who was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. But the Badgers also added Joe Stoll, who was expected to compete for the starting job at kicker last fall. Neither kicker, however, was on the 2020 roster. Peter Bowden, who is expected to replace Bay at long snapper in 2021, was also part of this class.
2020: The Badgers added some needed depth at kicker with in-state specialist Jack Van Dyke, who handled kickoffs last fall. Gavin Meyers, who redshirted in 2020, has the ability to kick and punt for the Badgers. Duncan McKinley, the No. 2 long snapper this spring, tore his ACL during camp.
2021: Illinois kicker Nate Van Zelst chose a walk-on offer from Wisconsin over scholarships from Air Force, Army, Eastern Illinois and Yale. The Badgers let both Tyler Bittmann and Owen Konopacki leave the state, and it will be interesting to see what their impact is at Iowa State and Air Force, respectively.
|No.
|Names
|Class
|Ht/Wt
|Pos.
|
19
|
Collin Larsh
|
Fifth year
|
5-10/188
|
K
|
96
|
Conor Schlichting
|
Fifth year
|
6-2/231
|
P
|
38
|
Andy Vujnovich
|
Fourth year
|
6-3/237
|
P
|
63
|
Peter Bowden
|
Third year
|
6-2/230
|
LS
|
28
|
Gavin Meyers
|
Second year
|
6-1/196
|
K/P
|
22
|
Jack Van Dyke
|
Second year
|
6-5/218
|
K
|
64
|
Duncan McKinley
|
First year
|
6-2/223
|
LS
Spring Camp Story
For the first time in four years, Wisconsin is looking for a new long snapper. The next man up during camp: redshirt sophomore Peter Bowden.
"Adam left some big shoes to fill, but Pete can do it," coordinator Chris Haering said. "Pete has the advantage of being two years into the program and he’s gotten a lot of reps, even though he hasn’t been on the field on Saturdays. Pete checks all those boxes right now. We have to keep him healthy and keep him progressing, but excited about what he’s going to bring this fall."
Bowden is set to take over the reins of the position, but the unit will likely have to pick up another body this summer. Early enrollee Duncan McKinley tore his ACL early during camp, leaving walk-on linebacker Marty Strey as the emergency long snapper.
The battle to watch this fall is at kicker, with both Collin Larsh and Jack Van Dyke in a tight competition. Over the last two seasons, Larsh, who handled the duties last season, is 2-for-7 on kicks over 40 yards.
“It is a battle right now, a true competition,” Haering said. “Collin has the game experience when it comes to field goals and PATs, but Jack has done a really good job in the offseason and going through this first part of spring practice competing for the job. I see this competition continuing as we go into fall camp.”
Andy Vujnovich returns as the team’s starting punter, with backup Conor Schlichting an experienced holder on kicks.