Following the 11th practice of spring camp, special teams coach Chris Haering, along with specialists Jack Van Dyke, Collin Larsh, Conor Schlichting and Andy Vujnovich, met with the local media. Haering touched on his kick and punt return units, the competition at kicker and the transition from Adam Bay to Peter Bowden at long snapper.

Competition back at punt return

The return of senior Danny Davis not only marked some much needed depth at wide receiver, it also bolstered the punt return unit, which has seen a rotation of different bodies receiving reps during spring practices. Special teams coach Chris Haering mentioned that Davis, along with Devin Chandler, Jack Dunn, Dean Engram and Stephan Bracey, have all fielded punts. This past season, Engram, a cornerback, saw time after Davis went down with an injury early in the season. On the kick return unit, Chandler, Bracey and running back Brady Schipper shared the duties. Chandler, who received six opportunities to return a kick in 2020, received work returning punts as well. "He’s been working with the punt return part of it," Haering said. "It’s a little bit different than returning kickoffs. It happens a little bit of a different pace, but he’s been working at it. I think he can do it. We're putting some time into getting him ready to be back there." The group is also be welcoming back Bracey, who is healthy after appearing in only three games this past season. "The return of Steph Bracey will be really important to both of our return games," Haering added. "He’s going to offer a lot of competition at both punt return and kick return. "Right now, knock on wood, we have great depth there, which will create great competition."

Shortage of bodies at long snapper

