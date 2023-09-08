BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's second non-conference foe in Washington State, who the Badgers will travel to face for a Saturday evening primetime showdown (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC).

The Washington State offense is led by quarterback Cameron Ward, who began his career at Incarnate Word, an FCS Southland Conference Team, before he transferred to the Cougars. Ward is coming off of a junior season where he threw 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions, finishing fifth in passing yards amongst Pac-12 quarterbacks with 3,232.

Ward received a gift during the offseason in the form of Ben Arbuckle, a 27-year-old offensive coordinator whose Western Kentucky team finished sixth nationally in yards per game and 15th in points per game. In Arbuckle’s offense, Division II transfer quarterback Austin Reed finished first in the country in total passing yards.

Unfortunately for Ward, he lost his top four leaders in receiving yards from last year. Running back Nakia Watson finished 2022 with more receiving yards and touchdowns than any other returning receiver. It didn’t seem to matter in their season opener, as Ward finished with 451 yards and three touchdowns through the air, completing 37 of 49 passes.

Looking for new targets, the quarterback relied on veteran Lincoln Victor, a fifth-year senior with only 644 career receiving yards prior to last week. He had the best game of his career, catching 11 balls for 168 yards. Josh Kelly, a transfer from Fresno State, also contributed with nine receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. It was a community effort apart from those two, as five players caught at least three balls.

Ward will be throwing against an experienced Badger secondary, a position group that often thrives under the leadership of Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. Last week, they held Buffalo quarterback Cole Snyder to 194 passing yards and two touchdowns. His OK stats may reflect positively on the secondary, but there were multiple instances where they made significant mistakes and suffered the consequences. The longest completion of the game went for 51 yards and was the result of Wisconsin’s failure to cover a slot fade. Not to mention, Snyder’s two touchdowns went to uncovered receivers in the end zone.

Against Buffalo, the Badger defense had to game plan for both Snyder and a solid group of running backs. The Cougars offense is more talented, but there won’t be any confusion. They know Washington State will pass. Beyond his incredible performance through the air, Ward also led the team in rushing attempts and yards, carrying the ball 13 times for 40 yards and a touchdown. Yet, Ward was the only Cougar who really contributed on the ground. Four different running backs carried the ball between four and seven times, none finishing with more than 15 yards. Watson was the team’s leading rusher last year and could only really get involved in the passing game — a likely sign of this offense’s direction under Arbuckle.

This Badgers front likely won’t have to worry about defending the run and should instead turn their attention toward applying some pressure, after failing to sack Snyder last week. Edge rusher Darryl Peterson still finished with four pressures, and three other Badgers finished with three, according to Pro Football Focus. The inability to bring Snyder down ultimately didn’t cost them, but Ward is a far better quarterback and can kill the Badgers if they don’t contain him.