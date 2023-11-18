BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's eleventh opponent, and second-to-last conference foe in the Nebraska Wildcats, who the Badgers will face Saturday evening in Camp Randall (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC).

Wisconsin’s defense could bounce back against the most dysfunctional passing game it will play all season.

Heinrich Haarberg started for the bulk of the season and was responsible for most of their success. He’s won five of his six starts, which are Nebraska’s only five wins of the season. He suffered an ankle injury last week against Maryland, leaving Jeff Sims to play his first game since the second week.

The offense put guard rails on Sims, only letting him complete just eight of 13 passes for 62 passing yards and two interceptions.

In Sims’ three games, he’s thrown just one touchdown and six interceptions. He performed so poorly that the Cornhuskers eventually turned to sophomore Chubba Purdy on their final drive. He also ended up throwing an interception.

Their quarterbacks don’t have any receiving weapons to rely on, either. Nebraska lost its two best receivers to injury in Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Marcus Washington, and nobody has really emerged.

To put it simply, the Cornhuskers’ passing game has been a disaster.

Their quarterbacks have collectively thrown for eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and none have thrown for 200 yards in a game. This is great news for a Badgers team that hasn't gotten a takeaway in either of the past two games, both against mediocre offenses.

Saturday would be a prime opportunity for Ricardo Hallman to heat up again. The 5-foot-9 cornerback’s interception against Ohio State in the second quarter was Wisconsin’s last takeaway. It was also his fifth of the season, tied for highest in the Big Ten.

Nebraska’s shaky passing game has pushed them to lean heavily on the run. The Cornhuskers are second in the Big Ten in rushing attempts, averaging 40.8 per game, and first in total yards with 1,852.

Yet they have no dominant back. Their leader in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns is Haarberg.

As far as their actual running backs go, Emmett Johnson has slowly emerged as the primary-back in recent weeks. He’s averaging 13.7 carries and 72.5 yards in the past four games, which may not seem like much, but are much higher totals than any other back in that time.

Expect a variety of ball-carriers on Saturday, led by Johnson.

The Badgers should emphasize stopping the run, but that’s much easier said than done. They had a rough stretch against the run a few weeks back, when they gave up an average of 201.3 rushing yards per game against Iowa, Illinois and Ohio State.

They’ve shaped up in the past two weeks, albeit against far worse rushing offenses. Indiana and Northwestern ran for 75 and 129 rushing yards, respectively, against the Badgers.