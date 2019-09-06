BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. After a dominant win over South Florida to kick off 2019, we look at what No. 17 Wisconsin will face in a rebuilding MAC program in Central Michigan.

Against FCS opponent Albany, Central Michigan racked up 529 yards and 38 points on offense. Quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 27-of-37 passes for 285 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Eight players caught balls from Dormady in that Aug. 29 win. Wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton hauling in eight receptions for 40 yards while Tyrone Scott tallied 93 yards on five receptions with two scores. The Chippewas will also have JaCorey Sullivan also available to play.

CMU running back Jonathan Ward ran for 158 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns along with three receptions for 53 yards through the air.

On Monday, inside linebacker Chris Orr noted Central Michigan's offensive tempo, which ran 84 plays last week.

"They have a really good running back, really elusive running back,"Orr said. "The quarterback is great with the [run-pass-option] scheme that they like to run, and their o-line does a good job too, so I feel like they can definitely provide some issues, especially with the tempo. Anytime you play against somebody that does RPO, everybody has to do their job every play, no matter what the case is so I think they'll provide a good challenge for us."

According to outside linebacker Zack Baun, who had just started digesting the Chippewas' film earlier this week, the Wisconsin defense may see some familiar looks on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of similarities to our offense with 12 personnel," Baun said on Monday. "They use big tight ends, they like to run the ball, and then of course off [of] that, they have RPOs as well, so kind of getting in tune with all that.”

With those RPOs, UW will have to stay assignment sound to continue its strong 2019. Wisconsin created three turnovers on defense last week in its impressive 49-0 win over South Florida, a performance that included holding the Bulls' offense to just 157 total yards. One key could be the takeaways, as Central Michigan fumbled four times in its first game and lost three of them.

However, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be without at least three starters on his unit as safety Scott Nelson (left leg), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May and nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) are listed as out. Redshirt senior inside linebacker Chris Orr (right leg) is still officially questionable, though he told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday that he thought he was going be able to play.