Breaking down Wisconsin's offensive personnel vs. USF

Wisconsin's offense tallied 433 yards and crossed the end zone six times in the team's 49-0 victory over South Florida on Aug. 30. BadgerBlitz.com broke down the film from the road win to see exactly how Paul Chryst's players were used on the field in various personnel.

In terms of how personnel is deciphered: "10" personnel means one running back and zero tight ends, which then infers that there are four wide receivers on the field. "21" personnel means two running backs -- normally tailback and fullback, but also could be two tailbacks as seen with Jonathan Taylor and Garrett Groshek in the backfield at the same type -- with one tight end and two wide receivers.

To note, we included redshirt senior offensive lineman David Moorman as a tight end when he wore No. 46. He also wore No. 68 when he played right tackle.


Wisconsin personnel breakdown
1st half personnel No. of times used 2nd half personnel No. of times used

10

10

11

20

11

14

12

12

13

13

20

5

20

21

12

21

13

22

3

22

2

23

23

Other

Other

1ST HALF TOTAL

40

2ND HALF TOTAL

29
Also, though I watched the offense twice via video replay, I will still call these unofficial results.

OBSERVATIONS

