Breaking down Wisconsin's offensive personnel vs. USF
Wisconsin's offense tallied 433 yards and crossed the end zone six times in the team's 49-0 victory over South Florida on Aug. 30. BadgerBlitz.com broke down the film from the road win to see exactly how Paul Chryst's players were used on the field in various personnel.
In terms of how personnel is deciphered: "10" personnel means one running back and zero tight ends, which then infers that there are four wide receivers on the field. "21" personnel means two running backs -- normally tailback and fullback, but also could be two tailbacks as seen with Jonathan Taylor and Garrett Groshek in the backfield at the same type -- with one tight end and two wide receivers.
To note, we included redshirt senior offensive lineman David Moorman as a tight end when he wore No. 46. He also wore No. 68 when he played right tackle.
|1st half personnel
|No. of times used
|2nd half personnel
|No. of times used
|
10
|
10
|
11
|
20
|
11
|
14
|
12
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
20
|
5
|
20
|
21
|
12
|
21
|
13
|
22
|
3
|
22
|
2
|
23
|
23
|
Other
|
Other
|
1ST HALF TOTAL
|
40
|
2ND HALF TOTAL
|
29
OBSERVATIONS
