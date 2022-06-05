After camping this week, Colin Cubberly hoping to visit UW again this fall

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle was also able to take an unofficial visit during his time in Madison.

Earlier this week, Colin Cubberly made the trip from New York to Wisconsin for the Badgers first camp of the summer.

"The camp was great and I really learned a lot," Cubberly told BadgerBlitz.com. "Being taught by Coach (Bob) Bostad and the staff was an amazing experience. The coaches really liked my size, length, strength and bend, but would like to see get more consistent with my hand placement in run blocking.

"The day before the camp I spent pretty much the whole day with Coach (Billy) Lewis and Coach (Casey) Rabach touring the facilities and campus."

Cubberly, a projected tackle from Arlington High School, is hoping to make it back to campus this fall for a game at Camp Randall Stadium.

"The campus was amazing but the biggest thing to me that stood out on the visit was the coaching staff," Cubberly said. "Their experience and how important Wisconsin football is to them was impressive.

"They invited me out to see a game in the fall and we will stay in contact and keep building our relationship."

Saturday, Cubberly, who currently lists offers from Charlotte, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, attended Penn State's camp. He has a few more stops scheduled this month.

"I was at the Penn State White Out camp today," Cubberly said. "It went great and there was some really good talent there. I had a really good time competing and learning from the coaches and players helping out.

"I will be on a Rutgers visit next week, the University of Texas next weekend for a visit and camp, and I am currently setting up a date to go to Pittsburgh. Still being a sophomore, communication has been challenging because of the rules. But with the help of my coaches, the schools I have heard the most from are Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Texas, but I'm still staying in touch with all of the schools that have shown interest in me. I'm just enjoying the process right now and talking to a lot of schools and seeing a bunch of great places."