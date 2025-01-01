Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2026 class: January Edition

With Wisconsin currently holding two commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the first edition of the State of the 2026 Class, which runs on the first of each month.



QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Jarin Mock.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two quarterbacks in the 2026 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Jarin Mock. Top targets: Ryan Hopkins, Peyton Falzone, Brodie McWohrter Scholarship senior: Billy Edwards What's next? The new quarterbacks hire will be important on the recruiting front in 2026 and beyond. His first decision will likely be linked to the portal and potentially adding a another transfer this winter. Shortly after that, UW will have to make a decision on Mock and how he fits in the 2026 class. Because of how the Badgers' recruiting operations are structured, Hopkins, Falzone and McWohrter, among others, could also remain options for UW in this cycle.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin running back target Shahn Alston.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two scholarship tailbacks in the 2026 class. Top target(s): Shahn Alston, Kory Amachree, Izaiah Wright, Amari Latimer, Taariq Denson Scholarship seniors: Jackson Acker What's next? Taking three tailbacks in the 2024 class didn't help in Wisconsin's pursuit of players at the position in the senior cycle. That messaging, however, will flip in the 2026 class. The Badgers can show a quicker path towards playing time after not taking a back in 2025. Alston's decision is on the horizon (Jan. 11), but he could be headed out west to play for the Trojans. Moving down the line, Amachree and Wright are both realistic options in this cycle. It will be interesting to see how each stacks up when new coordinator Jeff Grimes takes a look at their junior tape. Latimer is Wisconsin's "swing for the fences" option in this cycle, but the Badgers recently landed his older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, via the transfer portal.

WIDE RECEIVERS