Published Jan 2, 2025
VIDEOS: Greg Gard, Steven Crowl talk upcoming matchup with Iowa
Benjamin Worgull
BadgerBlitz.com Senior Writer

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard and senior Steven Crowl were made available to the media on Thursday, where they discussed the upcoming Big Ten schedule and more.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

