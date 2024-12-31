Better Know A Badger – 2025 three-star outside linebacker Samuel Lateju

MADISON, Wis. – It turned out that Luke Fickell had no reason to worry.
The University of Wisconsin head coach was hopeful that the results on the field wouldn’t cause members of his highly ranked third recruiting class to start rethinking their commitment or, worse yet, reopen their decision-making process entirely.
From the time the Badgers’ 2024 season ended without a bowl game for the first time in 23 years to the first day of the early signing period, Wisconsin's staff only saw one prospect de-commit. Twenty-three kids signed paperwork to join Fickell’s program, a class that ranks 20th in the Rivals.com rankings with 10 four-star recruits from eight different states.
“To see guys not waver,” Fickell said. “That faith and belief that the games and what you see on Saturday isn’t everything. For those guys to hold with us and believe in us … relationships, trust, and belief in this process still win out.”
Adding to the depth at linebacker, we look at the signing of Lawrenceville (NJ) Senior outside linebacker Sam Lateju and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Leading his team to a 7-2 record as a senior, Lateju recorded 52 tackles, 21 TFLs, five sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, and seven pass breakups.
“From junior year to senior year, my leadership role really grew,” Lateju said. “I had a lot of guys look up to me. At first, it was more like, ‘I can’t make mistakes because I had so many people watching,’ but I was still able to do what I needed to do. I was mostly focused on attention to detail this year. I watched the tackles, getting my eyes in the right spot, and knowing where to go, and I took more risks.
“I think this senior year was a lot of growth, even the physicality. I was more physical and I think a lot could be seen in just one year.”
Recruiting Competition
The fifth commitment in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Lateju picked Wisconsin from a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from Duke, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
“Some schools reached out, but I’ve been locked into Wisconsin,” Lateju said. “I’m happy to be a Badger.”