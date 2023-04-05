How he got to this position, fighting to be next up behind two likely future NFL players, is much more complicated.

“I mean, when it comes down to it, it’s just who’s gonna make the most plays,” the halfback said.

MADISON — Cade Yacamelli is in the midst of a heated battle to be third fiddle to Wisconsin’s one-two punch of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi . The competition, he says, is rather simple.

Yacamelli played high school football in Trafford, Pennsylvania, a western suburb of Pittsburgh. He did everything for the Penn-Trafford Warriors, playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. His offers to play at the next level featured a litany of Ivy League schools and multiple service academies. Despite his evident versatility and game-breaking speed, however, Yacamelli’s only Power Five offer came from Wisconsin.

Initially, he was recruited as a wide receiver. Then, he was targeted by Jim Leonhard as an athlete. When Wisconsin’s safety room was banged up prior to the 2022 season, Leonhard needed bodies, and Yacamelli was officially made a safety. Then, in late September, he transitioned to running back. It was one of the last roster moves Paul Chryst would make before he got fired following the Illinois game.

“Your head’s spinning everywhere,” Yacamelli said. “‘Okay, I gotta know this, I gotta know this,’ so I’m kinda learning both sides of the playbook, so as an incoming freshman, that’s a lot.”

It was certainly a whirlwind for the true freshman at the time. Initially, he didn’t want to leave the work he did at safety behind. As the situation started to dawn on him, though, he began to realize the possibilities.

“The first thought in my head was, ‘ah, I did all this work at safety, I feel like I got a lot better’... but in a way I was kinda happy, because I feel like deep down (running back) is where my heart’s at. And when (Chryst) gave me that opportunity, how can you not be a little excited about it — you’re at RBU.”

Despite running back being his second position in only a handful of months with the team, the sheer attention to detail required by Leonhard made switching over to offense an easier transition.

“I think the transition from high school to safety was actually harder than safety to running back,” Yacamelli said. “Jim Leonhard ran such a perfect and flawless system, that it was down to an exact science. So it really forced me to really think…So actually when they transitioned me to running back, you go from a position you’re thinking almost every second, to just get the ball and go, it’s completely different.”

“After a couple of practices I was like, wow, this is a lot easier.”

Yacamelli prefers having the ball. It’s where his heart is, as he put it. But he’s no jack of all trades, master of none.

“I think he’s a natural at the running back position,” running backs coach Devon Spalding raved. “I think he plays fast, has a lot of speed, shows really good versatility, catches the football well. I’m excited to be able to work with him and be able to watch him grow at the position.”

Going into spring ball, Wisconsin’s running back room was fairly solidified. With Allen and Mellusi running it back for their third year together, the Badgers’ top two tailbacks are set in stone. Nevertheless, the pair missed a combined five games last season. Having a capable third back will be critical for offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

Therein lies one of the biggest competitions on offense, a battle that will likely spill into fall camp as well. With backups Jackson Acker and Julius Davis missing time this spring, Yacamelli has had plenty of opportunities to show the coaching staff what he can do.

“It's nice to really be given an opportunity,” he said. “Not to say that last year I didn’t get a real opportunity. It’s just on the offensive side of the ball, I didn’t…I don’t take that for granted. I feel like every player just wants a fair opportunity, and when it’s given to you, it’s on (you) to make the most of it.”

Through the first third of Wisconsin’s spring practices, Yacamelli has impressed. He’s done it all out of the backfield, running between the tackles but also catching plenty of passes out wide. Longo’s offense will offer many more chances for tailbacks to catch passes than Badger teams of yesteryear.

"I’m more than comfortable with that,” Yacamelli said. “I think I’m just as good of a ball-carrier as I am catching the ball in the backfield…I think that fits my play-style to a T.”

Through five practices, Yacamelli’s most apparent traits are his speed and burst. He can kick into second gear in the open field, and he has true top-end speed. That’s translated into plenty of plays for the young tailback.

“I think the reason I’ve made plays so far is I’m not over-trying,” he explained. “I feel like at times you try to over-press. One thing that Leonhard taught me last year that helped me tremendously, his phrase was ‘let loose.’”

Yacamelli got to learn from Leonhard, but now he gets to learn from two elite running backs in Allen and Mellusi. They like what they see from the newfound halfback.

“Cade has definitely made some major strides over the past couple weeks of OTAs and spring ball,” Allen said. “Definitely has a lot of learning to do still, being new to the position and all…From day one to now, he’s a much better back. Definitely fast, shifty, definitely got some power behind him. I think he can be an important player for us.”

“I think he’s done a tremendous job. I think he’s come in, put his head down and gone to work,” Mellusi agreed.

“Cade’s fast, man,” he added.

As position battles really start to heat up in spring ball, plenty of eyes will be on the third running back spot. Yacamelli has made a strong case for himself thus far. He won’t stop there, though.

“Everyone’s saying, ‘oh, who’s gonna be the number three running back,’ I don’t wanna just be the number three running back. I wanna be scratching the surface of Braelon and Chez.”