3-2-1: Reviewing Wisconsin's spring and looking ahead to officials in June

With summer camps and official visits on the horizon, BadgerBlitz.com reinstitutes its 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned this spring, ask two questions and make one bold prediction.


THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS SPRING 

Tyler Jansey was commit No. 1 for Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class
Tyler Jansey was commit No. 1 for Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

1. Badgers are back on track in the 2023 recruiting class



For a variety of reasons, Wisconsin only had one commitment in the 2022 recruiting class by June 1 of last year.

In the current cycle, the Badgers, with a full recruiting department in place, have six pledges heading into official visits next weekend. It's not quite at the average from the past five classes, but the number is solid considering only one from the group, three-star Nate White, is from inside the state.

So far in this cycle, the Badgers have done very well in the state of Illinois. Linebacker Tyler Jansey, defensive back Justin Taylor and defensive tackle Roderick Pierce III are already in the boat, and UW is in a nice position with a few more.

The Badgers also went into Arizona for offensive lineman James Durand and Ohio for four-star running back Jaquez Keyes. Each emerged as top targets at their respective positions this spring.

Right now, Wisconsin has the No. 32 recruiting class in the country.

Wisconsin's Past Five Recruiting Cycles
Class Out-of-state In-state Total by June 1

2018

Reggie Pearson

Michael Furtney

Jack Sanborn

Chase Wolf

Isaiah Mullens

Boyd Dietzen

CJ Goetz

Mason Platter

Cormac Sampson

9

2019

Graham Mertz

Logan Brown

Joe Tippmann

Hayden Rucci

Leo Chenal

Julius Davis

Keeanu Benton

7

2020

Dylan Barrett

Jack Nelson

Trey Wedig

Ben Barten

Chimere Dike

Cole Dakovich

Tanor Bortolini

7

2021

Deacon Hill

Riley Mahlman

Bryan Sanborn

Jake Chaney

Antwan Roberts

Jack Pugh

JP Benzschawel

Jackson Acker

Loyal Crawford

Ayo Adebogun

Hunter Wohler

11

2022

N/A

Myles Burkett

1

2023

Tyler Jansey

James Durand

Justin Taylor

Jaquez Keyes

Roderick Pierce III

Nate White

6

2. Bobby Engram sets his sights on Lincoln Kienholz

{{ article.author_name }}