3-2-1: Reviewing Wisconsin's spring and looking ahead to officials in June

With summer camps and official visits on the horizon, BadgerBlitz.com reinstitutes its 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned this spring, ask two questions and make one bold prediction.

For a variety of reasons, Wisconsin only had one commitment in the 2022 recruiting class by June 1 of last year.

In the current cycle, the Badgers, with a full recruiting department in place, have six pledges heading into official visits next weekend. It's not quite at the average from the past five classes, but the number is solid considering only one from the group, three-star Nate White, is from inside the state.

So far in this cycle, the Badgers have done very well in the state of Illinois. Linebacker Tyler Jansey, defensive back Justin Taylor and defensive tackle Roderick Pierce III are already in the boat, and UW is in a nice position with a few more.

The Badgers also went into Arizona for offensive lineman James Durand and Ohio for four-star running back Jaquez Keyes. Each emerged as top targets at their respective positions this spring.

Right now, Wisconsin has the No. 32 recruiting class in the country.