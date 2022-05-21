Wisconsin has signed a scholarship athlete from the state of Illinois in every recruiting class during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.

Despite the close proximity, however, the Badgers have never inked more that four prospects in one class from the Land of Lincoln. That, though, could change in the current cycle, as UW currently has three commitments from Illinois standouts and are in a position to add a few more, potentially as early as next month.

In order to take a deeper dive in Wisconsin's recruiting history across state lines, BadgerBlitz.com reached out to Timothy O'Halloran, better known as EdgyTim, who has been covering Illinois prospects since 1995, as well as Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove, who currently lives in the Chicago area.