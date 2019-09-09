The good vibes and early opponent beatdowns continued for the now-No.14 Wisconsin Badgers this weekend when they dismantled Central Michigan in a 61-0 rout inside Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to examine what other observations we took away from Wisconsin's win, two questions posed after Saturday's performance and one very early prediction for Wisconsin's Week 4 matchup against Michigan.



Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Zack Baun (Dan Sanger)

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. After two weeks, Wisconsin's dominant defense reigns for now.

There were questions about Wisconsin's defense heading into fall camp and the 2019 season. That included productivity at outside linebacker with Andrew Van Ginkel off to the NFL, depth and health on the defensive line, and replacing key seniors who departed from a season ago (T.J. Edwards, Ryan Connelly, Van Ginkel, D'Cota Dixon, Olive Sagapolu). Through two games, Jim Leonhard's unit has answered the challenge ... and then some. The defense should have been able to contain the offenses of South Florida and Central Michigan, but just how the Badgers have overwhelmed their early opponents is noteworthy. Wisconsin has allowed 215 total yards in two games, with USF and CMU combining to average just 2.1 yards per snap. The defense ranks first in the FBS in scoring defense (of course, 0.0 points per game), total defense (107.5 yards per game) and team passing defense efficiency (58.98). It is also second in the country in rush defense (20.5 yards per game) and passing yards allowed (87.0 yards per game). With all the talk about the offense and its revamped passing attack, let's not overlook the defensive achievements so far.

Dating to last season, the #Badgers have gone 3 straight games without allowing a touchdown and 11 consecutive quarters without giving up a point.#OnWisconsin — Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) September 8, 2019

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger)

2. Wisconsin's aerial attack could take the offense to a new level with lighter personnel.

Speaking of the offense, BadgerBlitz.com already discussed Jack Coan's and Quintez Cephus' impact previously this past weekend in our weekly "Five things we learned" series. Looking at the offense as a whole, however, it has averaged exactly 517 yards per game through two non-conference contests (300.5 passing, 216.5 rushing). Coan has completed over 76% of his passes while Jonathan Taylor has scored eight overall touchdowns -- but three have come through the air via the junior quarterback. BadgerBlitz.com will break down UW's personnel used against Central Michigan in the coming day or two, but the prevailing theme has been more use of the 21 and 11 personnel against early opponents. That could be likely due to the fact the tight end position is thin behind redshirt sophomore Jake Ferguson until Zander Neuville is deemed ready to play, but it could also be a revelation with the deep wide receiving corp that is game ready and Coan delivering the ball with accuracy. Teams are likely to sell out against the run when taking on Wisconsin, with good right due to Taylor's presence in the backfield, but this enhanced dimension to the offense could keep defenses even more honest -- and as evident last weekend, add more points to the scoreboard.

3. A lot can change with 10 regular season games to play, but UW's performance stands out with early mixed results in the Big Ten

Michigan struggled at home against Army and needed double overtime to avoid the upset, which dropped Jim Harbaugh's program down to No. 10 in the AP poll heading into its respective bye week. Like the Wolverines, Minnesota needed two overtime frames to escape with its second win of the year on the road at Fresno State. Purdue gave up the lead at Nevada in its season-opener but popped back up to win this past weekend against Vanderbilt at home. Nebraska gave up a 17-0 lead to Colorado and lost 34-31 in overtime. That included the Buffaloes scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter,. On the flip side, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Wisconsin are among the programs who have impressed in their first two contests.

TWO QUESTIONS WE HAVE HEADING INTO THE BYE WEEK

1. How will the bye week influence the Badgers injury report, and who will be on it next Monday?

Safety Scott Nelson (left leg) already announced on social media after the game on Saturday that he will miss the rest of the 2019 season after suffering an injury against South Florida. Other starters Logan Bruss, Izayah Green-May and Bryson Williams also missed the Central Michigan game. For those that played against the Chippewas, wide receiver Kendric Pryor was ruled out the rest of that contest with an upper body injury. Does the extra week of rest help their return to playing time, and do we see anybody else on the preliminary injury report come next Monday? How much healthier will the Badgers be when the conference season starts?

2. After two games, do we have a gauge of just how good this team is?

That's the million dollar question, right? Wisconsin has scored 110 points though two games, found a new element to its offense in the passing attack, and has not allowed a point since the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl. Along with those defensive stats mentioned earlier, that is pretty dang impressive. The first two wins against inferior opponents started UW on the right path. Can Wisconsin be able to continue that against conference opponents starting with Michigan on Sept. 21 and later against Northwestern on Sept. 28 will be the question to answer. Despite struggling the first couple of games, the Wolverines boast talent on both sides of the ball and will use their respective bye week to work to get on track. The Wildcats do have the former highly-regarded quarterback recruit Hunter Johnson under center now, but the team scored just seven points in its season-opener against Stanford. Based on early returns, however, this Wisconsin team does feel different, it looks different, and I think it has the ability to make a bigger imprint within the conference in 2019.

ONE EARLY PREDICTION FOR MICHIGAN GAME DURING BYE WEEK: Badgers hold the Wolverines to under 17 points.