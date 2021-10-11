3-2-1: Badgers set to wrap up non-conference play

BadgerBlitz.com presents our weekly "3-2-1" series, breaking down three additional things we learned from the weekend that was, two questions heading into the week, and one bold prediction for Saturday

UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) begins preparation to host Army (4-1) under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night (7 p.m. CT, BTN).

Jalen Berger dressed but did not participate in Saturday's win against Illinois. The next day, he no longer belonged to the program.

Head coach Paul Chryst publicly disclosed that Berger "has been dismissed from the Wisconsin football program," according to a release by UW on Sunday afternoon.

Berger carried the ball 24 times for 88 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown in the three contests he played in this season, but his impact has not been felt as much with others in the backfield also receiving ample amounts of attempts.

UW still holds talented tailbacks in Gary Brown's room with Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo contributing early this season. Brady Schipper gained 36 yards on six carries last week against Illinois while Berger did not play. Mellusi has started all four contests and leads the team in rushing (447 yards on five yards per carry), and we have seen the others step up in particular ways through the last handful of contests.

Still, the group loses another player whose talents shined at times that may have been needed if injuries arose to the other tailbacks.

Others in the room now include redshirt sophomore Julius Davis, who has only carried the ball once in his three years at UW, and true freshmen Jackson Acker and Grover Bortolotti.