Wisconsin announces dismissal of second-year RB Jalen Berger

Head coach Paul Chryst revealed publicly that Berger "has been dismissed from the Wisconsin football program," according to a release by UW on Sunday afternoon.

Berger, a redshirt freshman, played in three games this season for Wisconsin (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten). He carried the ball 24 times for 88 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown in those trio of contests. Wisconsin's backfield has seen contributions early on this season come from Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi (96 carries, 477 yards, three touchdowns), true freshman Braelon Allen (30, 180, two), and redshirt juniors Isaac Guerendo (23, 160, one) and Brady Schipper (14, 65, zero).

Last season, he led the team in rushing with 302 yards on 60 attempts with two rushing scores. The Newark, N.J., product ran for 389 yards on 84 carries with three touchdowns in seven games as a Badger between 2020-21.

This season, however, Berger dressed but did not participate in two of Wisconsin's five games. Those contests where he did not play included the season opener against Penn State and this past weekend against Illinois.

Berger saw game action in Week 2 against Eastern Michigan, accumulating 62 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. A reporter asked the back afterwards about what happened the week prior and what led to not playing against Penn State.

"To be honest, I can't really give an answer right now, but just waiting for my number to be called," Berger said on Sept. 11. "I mean, it's in the past now so I'm just ready to move forward and focus on next week."

Berger came to Wisconsin as a four-star prospect and the No. 87 player in the nation for the 2020 class. He is now the third running back to depart the program since Aug. 31. Chryst and UW announced on that date that true freshman Loyal Crawford was dismissed from the team. The program also declared that fellow first-year tailback Antwan Roberts was suspended in that same August release, and he later entered the transfer portal on Sept. 19.

