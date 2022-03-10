2024 PG Daniel Freitag makes a return visit to Wisconsin
Daniel Freitag was the first prospect Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard offered in the 2024 class and he performed well at UW's advanced camp last summer.
Sunday, the sophomore from Jefferson High School in Minnesota returned to campus for the Badgers' regular-season finale against Nebraska.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news