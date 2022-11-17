Collin Dixon , a three-star wide receiver from Tallmadge High School in Ohio, announced his decision to back away from his pledge to the Badgers on Thursday afternoon.

A 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior, Dixon committed to Wisconsin in June over offers from Duke, Illinois and Indiana, among other schools.

"It's funny because we talked early on about the 'when you know, you know' feeling you get. Collin just really felt the love from head coach on down," Tallmadge High School head coach Mike Hay told BadgerBlitz.com. "He loved Coach Whitted as his future position coach. Talking with Coach Whitted when he was down here, you could tell how much he respected and loved Collin's game. We told him not to chase the shiny objects and just pick the best school for you, not necessarily the biggest offer out there, and Collin felt all of that at Wisconsin.

"Playing in the Big Ten was a goal of his and playing where family and friends can come watch and visit was important, too. He also wanted a chance to get on the field early and get coached by one of the best staffs in the country. Wisconsin sends a lot of talent to the next level and Collin wants to keep that dream alive as well."

Receiver wasn't a huge need for Wisconsin in the 2023 class, largely because the entire scholarship room could return next spring. But Dixon, who visited Illinois last weekend, is having a huge fall. Through 12 games, he's racked up 88 catches for 1,493 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air.

Dixon is the third member of UW's 2023 class who has decommitted after Paul Chryst was fired this fall, along with Kekahuna and defensive tackle Jamel Howard.

Wisconsin currently has 11 scholarship commitments in the current cycle.