2023 QB Brayden Dorman on Badger visit: 'Overall it was a great experience'
2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman kicked off his busy June schedule with a visit and camp at Wisconsin this week, the first of many stops on his frenzied tour.
Dorman has been in the state since the beginning of the month, and the Peyton (CO) Vista Ridge prospect took an unofficial visit on Wednesday that was guided by graduate assistant Bobby Dunn. Then on Thursday, he spent time with head coach Paul Chryst during the entirety of a four-hour camp session.
"Overall, it was a great experience, and it was fun competing with everybody there," Dorman told BadgerBlitz.com on Friday morning.
Dorman has "built a really, really good relationship over the past couple weeks and months so far" with Dunn, according to the signal caller. A day prior to the camp, Dorman said that the graduate assistant took him around the program's football facilities and got to meet all of the coaches except for Chryst. He and his mother also sat down and spoke with associate head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Joe Rudolph for about 10 minutes.
They also took a drive around the UW-Madison campus, and Dorman got to meet and hang out with the Badger quarterbacks outside of Graham Mertz for a couple of minutes.
"Overall, it was a really good experience," Dorman, who mentioned this was his first time in Madison, said. "I've never really been on a visit like that before because of COVID and everything. It was a great experience for my mom and me."
Thursday was the first time Dorman actually spoke and worked with Chryst, who now takes over the Wisconsin quarterback room with the departure of assistant Jon Budmayr to Colorado State. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect noted that "it was a great experience working with him."
"I really liked his coaching style," Dorman said. "He's a really funny guy. He's always making jokes and stuff, so it was kind of a laid back experience, but it was still a lot of fun."
