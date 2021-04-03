SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. -- BadgerBlitz.com checked in on 2022 defensive line recruit Isaac Hamm on Thursday night when the Sun Prairie Cardinals hosted Beloit Memorial. Listen to what the three-star prospect said about the season so far, how he's being used on defense, and his recruiting process. That includes some discussion on his relationship with Wisconsin.

Be sure to check out BadgerBlitz.com's analysis of Hamm from Friday as well.