 2022 DL Isaac Hamm on recruiting, Wisconsin: 'They show unconditional love'
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-03 14:16:46 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 DL Isaac Hamm on recruiting, Wisconsin: 'They show unconditional love'

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. -- BadgerBlitz.com checked in on 2022 defensive line recruit Isaac Hamm on Thursday night when the Sun Prairie Cardinals hosted Beloit Memorial. Listen to what the three-star prospect said about the season so far, how he's being used on defense, and his recruiting process. That includes some discussion on his relationship with Wisconsin.

Be sure to check out BadgerBlitz.com's analysis of Hamm from Friday as well.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}