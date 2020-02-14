2021 WR Markus Allen locks in junior-day visit to Wisconsin
After hearing from the Badgers coaching staff frequently during the winter, Markus Allen is gearing up for his first visit to Wisconsin.
A 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Northmont High School in Ohio, Allen is set to visit UW for its junior day on March 1.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news