2021 WR Markus Allen locks in junior-day visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After hearing from the Badgers coaching staff frequently during the winter, Markus Allen is gearing up for his first visit to Wisconsin.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Northmont High School in Ohio, Allen is set to visit UW for its junior day on March 1.

Junior wide receiver Markus Allen will visit Wisconsin on March 1. (Rivals.com)

