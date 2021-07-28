2021 Wisconsin Fall Camp Preview: Many talented backs, but who steps up?

In early August, Wisconsin will open fall camp in preparation for the 2021 season opener against Penn State. You know what that means -- position previews. Jalen Berger emerged as a first-year freshman in a Jonathan Taylor-less backfield in 2020, though he played in only four of seven games. Gone is Garrett Groshek to the NFL's Oakland Raiders, but Isaac Guerendo, Julius Davis and Brady Schipper have complementing skillsets and could have opportunities to contribute if they stay healthy. Can Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and four incoming freshmen also find reps to solidify what normally is a strength of the team? Position-by position previews: Quarterbacks |

Wisconsin's 2021 Projected Running Backs Player Year Jalen Berger Second year Julius Davis Third year Isaac Guerendo Fourth year Brady Schipper Fourth year Chez Mellusi Third year Jackson Acker First year Braelon Allen First year Loyal Crawford First year Antwan Roberts First year

WHAT TO WATCH: WHO GETS THE CARRIES AND STEPS UP IN FALL CAMP?

First year running backs coach Gary Brown inherits a room with talent from last season, but it is mostly unproven potential. Berger, Davis, Guerendo and Shipper were on the spring roster in April, and the new assistant told reporters on April 12 that "all four of those guys have a unique skill set." "I hadn't been able to watch them on film before I got here, but being that I've had them in practice a few times, I've been able to see that they've been able to grow with some of the teaching," Brown said. "Some of stuff I'm teaching may be a little different than what they're used to, but they all have the skill set to go out and gain yards in the offense that we're going to run. "Very excited working with all those guys. I think all those guys can have a niche in what we want to do. Obviously, one's going to separate from another when spring clarifies itself and fall clarifies itself, but I'm very excited about all four of those guys." Berger led the team in rushing last season with 301 yards on 60 carries with two touchdowns. [Fun writer's note -- the New Jersey native had 15 carries in each of the four games he played in 2020.] Berger showcased the potential to be a top running back in the program early on, especially when he ran for 87, 93 and 87 yards against Michigan, Northwestern and Indiana, respectively. Brown described Berger "as smooth as a runner that I've coached as far as his being smooth and being able to get in and out of holes and things of that nature," with the longtime assistant saying the former four-star prospect reminded him of DeMarco Murray in that particular attribute. However, Brown also noted there is room to grow. "He has a lot to learn, but I think he has a skill set to be a three-phase running back, and when I say three-phase, I mean can run, catch and pass protect," Brown said. "So he has those those type of skill sets. We just have to get it out of him. He's very young. "You know, there's gonna be a certain standard that we set in the room that all of them are going to have to live up to, and they're all going in the right direction. Don't get me wrong, they're all great kids. They're all going in the right direction, but we got a long way to go. I'm glad that the season doesn't start next week. We got some time to get ready for Penn State, but it's a great situation to be in."