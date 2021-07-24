NOTES: Badgers on standout player in summer conditioning, NIL deals

Indianapolis, Ind. -- Another summer of conditioning has yielded big weight room gains for the Wisconsin football program BadgerBlitz.com received some one-on-one time with the three Wisconsin student-athletes at Big Ten Media Days on Friday morning before their open podium times later in the afternoon. One question was asked to cornerback Faion Hicks, tight end Jake Ferguson and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn involving their fellow teammates and the weight room. Unsurprisingly, one name popped up in all three conversations, but more were named by two of the players in our brief chats.

CORNERBACK FAION HICKS

On the team, who in the weight room surprised you or stood out to you? I think we all know who that is. Braelon Allen. [laughs] That kid there is a beast, man. For a 17-year-old kid to come in and do the stuff he's doing, if he can translate that to the field, the sky's the limit for that kid, I promise.

TIGHT END JAKE FERGUSON

Who stood out to you in the weight room in the summer? Well one, Braelon Allen, 17-year-old kid who's a freak athlete, or freak weight lifter. Him [No.] 1. But, I mean, a lot of guys, a lot of guys hit big PRs [personal records]. I had a lot of big PRs this year. I think it's something to do with training as a whole. Coach [Shaun] Snee did a lot of good stuff for us. We were running fast. [Tight end Jack] Eschenbach hit almost 22 miles an hour running. I hit 20, which [is] unheard of. I was usually like an 18 guy. [laughs] But, yeah, I think a lot of guys. I almost can't even single out one guy, I mean, besides the Chenal brothers, who are just gross. [laughs] I think as a group, we just got stronger, faster and that's what we needed this offseason.

INSIDE LINEBACKER JACK SANBORN

Who stood out to you in the weight room this summer? I think you got to go with one of the guys that just lift all the weights. I think everyone is gonna say Braelon [Allen], but I never really got the chance to watch him work out because he was a freshman, so he was before me. But I've been watching his videos, absolutely insane. I can't imagine doing some of that stuff. [laughs] But then, I mean, I'm gonna go with probably [defensive end] Matt Henningsen. Just a beast. Every kind of period of conditioning -- winter conditioning, summer conditioning -- it seems like you don't think he can get stronger, and then all of a sudden, it's like, 'Oh geez, OK, I was wrong.' [laughs] "I think we have a number guys like that so, I mean, you could look all across the board, guys PR-ing and everything like that and all these different things. It's exciting."

