2021 speedster Drew Donley gets his first look at Wisconsin
Despite his lead contact, Ted Gilmore, now coaching at Michigan State, Drew Donley still wanted to capitalize on his opportunity to visit Wisconsin.
And Sunday, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver from Lebanon Trail High School in Texas was in attendance for the Badgers' junior day in Madison.
***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news