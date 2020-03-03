News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 18:31:47 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 speedster Drew Donley gets his first look at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Despite his lead contact, Ted Gilmore, now coaching at Michigan State, Drew Donley still wanted to capitalize on his opportunity to visit Wisconsin.

And Sunday, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver from Lebanon Trail High School in Texas was in attendance for the Badgers' junior day in Madison.

***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***

Junior wide receiver Drew Donley visited Wisconsin on Sunday.
Junior wide receiver Drew Donley visited Wisconsin on Sunday. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}