A 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior from from Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, Hepburn chose UW over offers from Creighton , Loyola (IL), Minnesota , Nebraska and Valparaiso.

Wisconsin's recruiting momentum continued into this weekend, as 2021 point guard Chucky Hepburn committed to the Badgers during his official visit.

A three-star prospect, Hepburn earned an offer from Wisconsin after a strong camp performance in June. He is commit No. 2 for head coach Greg Gard in the 2021 class, along with power forward Chris Hodges.

“The fact that they’re huge on point guards is what I like about Wisconsin,” Hepburn told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "They love the way I run my team and control the game."

As a junior, Hepburn averaged 18.3 points and five assists per game.

Wisconsin could have as many as three more scholarship available in the junior cycle.