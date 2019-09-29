2021 PG Chucky Hepburn commits to Wisconsin during official visit
Wisconsin's recruiting momentum continued into this weekend, as 2021 point guard Chucky Hepburn committed to the Badgers during his official visit.
A 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior from from Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, Hepburn chose UW over offers from Creighton, Loyola (IL), Minnesota, Nebraska and Valparaiso.
110% Committed 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/I9A69jTLdq— Chucky Hepburn (@ChuckyHepburn) September 29, 2019
A three-star prospect, Hepburn earned an offer from Wisconsin after a strong camp performance in June. He is commit No. 2 for head coach Greg Gard in the 2021 class, along with power forward Chris Hodges.
“The fact that they’re huge on point guards is what I like about Wisconsin,” Hepburn told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "They love the way I run my team and control the game."
As a junior, Hepburn averaged 18.3 points and five assists per game.
Wisconsin could have as many as three more scholarship available in the junior cycle.