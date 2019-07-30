This past weekend at the Prep Hoops Circuit event in Minnesota, BadgerBlitz.com caught up with Hepburn to discuss his summer and recruitment.

Wisconsin, Minnesota, Creighton and Nebraska have all offered scholarships to the 6-foot-1, 173-pound junior guard, who competes with Team Factory on the AAU circuit. Multiple other college programs, such as Creighton , Iowa , Oregon , Purdue , TCU and Virginia Tech , are also in pursuit.

Scorer, passer, playmaker - these are some of the words used to describepoint guard Chucky Hepburn , who has catapulted himself this summer to the top of the Midwest recruiting scene.

“The fact that they’re huge on point guards is what I like about Wisconsin,” Hepburn said.

During the last decade, Jordan Taylor, Traevon Jackson and Bronson Koenig all found success while playing lead guard for the Badgers, and Hepburn has noticed. If Greg Gard and company can land the Nebraska point guard, he could be the next floor general to find his way into that elite company.

Hepburn, who picked up an offer from the Badgers after a strong performance at Wisconsin's advanced camp in June, led Team Factory in the Prep Hoops Hard Work region final championship game. The three-star prospect had 10 assists in that contest, a skill Greg Gard and his staff saw firsthand last month.

“They love the way I run my team and control the game. I play at my own pace,” Hepburn, from Bellevue West High School, said. “My team is a big part. They all can match the energy I have on the court, which makes us a hard team to beat.”

Team Factory went 38-4 this summer, including a tournament victory to cap off the season last weekend.

While landing Hepburn is a priority for plenty of college programs, he told BadgerBlitz.com that Wisconsin is the lone school that he plans to visit once the calendar flips to fall.

As a junior, Hepburn averaged 18.3 points and five assists per game.

In the 2021 class, Wisconsin has known offers out to Patrick Baldwin Jr., Matthew Mors, Logan Duncomb, Chris Hodges, Max Christie, Julian Roper and Bryce Hopkins, in addition to Hepburn.