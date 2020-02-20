2021 CB Iesa Jarmon could be closing in on an offer from Wisconsin
La Salle High School in Ohio, which features projected Division 1 defensive backs Devonta Smith, Jaylen Norwood, Jaymar Mundy and Iesa Jarmon, was a popular spot for college coaches during the live contact period earlier this year.
From that group, Wisconsin has been paying specific attention to Jarmon, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback.
***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news