News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 05:42:01 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 CB Iesa Jarmon could be closing in on an offer from Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

La Salle High School in Ohio, which features projected Division 1 defensive backs Devonta Smith, Jaylen Norwood, Jaymar Mundy and Iesa Jarmon, was a popular spot for college coaches during the live contact period earlier this year.

From that group, Wisconsin has been paying specific attention to Jarmon, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback.

***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***

Junior cornerback Iesa Jarmon is hearing from Wisconsin.
Junior cornerback Iesa Jarmon is hearing from Wisconsin.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}