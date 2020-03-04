News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 05:46:07 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 DL Michael Jarvis locks in a visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Two schools have separated a bit from the pack for junior defensive lineman Michael Jarvis.

But if an offer comes through from Wisconsin later this month, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect from Shawnee High School in New Jersey would have a new leader in his recruitment.

***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***

Junior defensive lineman Michael Jarvis will visit Wisconsin on March 28.
Junior defensive lineman Michael Jarvis will visit Wisconsin on March 28. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}