After he camped with the Badgers this past summer, Robert Regan has locked in a return visit to Wisconsin for a junior day on March 1.

A 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Lutheran High School in California, Regan picked up an offer from UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in late January.

***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***