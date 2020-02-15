2021 CB Robert Regan locks in return visit to Wisconsin
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After he camped with the Badgers this past summer, Robert Regan has locked in a return visit to Wisconsin for a junior day on March 1.
A 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Lutheran High School in California, Regan picked up an offer from UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in late January.
***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news