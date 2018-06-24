We're at the halfway point in the high school careers of athletes in the 2020 recruiting class, but the state of Wisconsin already has six athletes with FBS offers. With the early recruiting activity, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the junior-to-be cycle and where the Badgers stand early in the process.

Offers: Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Syracuse, USC and Wisconsin Where Wisconsin stands: Trey Wedig, a Rivals100 prospect, is one of the top offensive tackles in the Midwest, and his recruitment certainly reflects that. He most recently visited Wisconsin in late February. "The visit was pretty neat," Wedig told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to see the weight room and locker room. They were both amazing facilities. I also went up to Coach (Paul) Chryst's office and talked with him. He (Chryst) was excited to have me at Camp Randall, but he also really stressed the importance of finding the right fit for a college." "It was an extremely exciting moment when I was offered by Wisconsin, but I also knew I needed to learn a lot more about the school. After the visit, I feel like I know a lot more about the program and the coaches." Wisconsin has made Wedig a top priority early, but so has Michigan and Notre Dame, among others.

Offers: Committed to Wisconsin Where Wisconsin stands: Jack Nelson was Wisconsin first - and currently only - commitment in the 2020 class. The in-state legacy picked up an offer from the Badgers last fall and pledged soon after. "I think with the success that our team was having this year, Jack got invited to a Badger game and that got the coaches reaching out and watching his film," Stoughton head coach Dan Prahl told BadgerBlitz.com. "They really liked what they saw there. After he took that visit, they were really impressed with his size - he's about 6-foot-6, close to 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds as a sophomore. Wisconsin loves their big, tall linemen who they can put weight on, so I think that was big for them. "Jack, obviously with his dad having played there, grew up going to a lot of Badger games, so it was a no-brainer for him. That's where he's always wanted to play college football. Once they offered, it was pretty much a done deal."

Offers: Iowa State and Nebraska Where Wisconsin stands: Ben Kreuel, who was teammates with 2018 Wisconsin signee C.J. Goetz, camped with the Badgers in June and was one of a handful of linebackers the staff asked to take individual reps at the end of the day. As a sophomore, he racked up 72 tackles and two interceptions. Kruel is also hearing from Iowa, Michigan State and Michigan, among others.

Offers: Iowa and South Dakota State Where Wisconsin stands: After a strong camp performance on June 15, Michael Lois took an unofficial visit on June 21. At 6-foot-4 and 258 pounds, Lois has the size the Badgers are looking for an defensive end. "Badger football has been a pretty good chapter in my family's life," Lois told BadgerBlitz.com. "My uncle holds three sets of season tickets and I have had my family members graduate from UW."

Offers: Iowa and South Dakota State Where Wisconsin stands: The Wisconsin coaching staff should have a pretty good evaluation of in-state lineman Ben Barten heading into their summer recruiting meetings. After he attended the Badgers camp on June 8 as an offensive lineman, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound prospect was invited back to work at defensive end for position coach Inoke Breckterfield the following week. "It was a great camp and I loved meeting the Wisconsin coaches," Barten told BadgerBlitz.com. "I really enjoyed meeting the defensive coaches since I was there last week doing offensive line work. I really enjoyed the competition that the camp offered. "Coach Haering's feedback was positive and they seemed very happy that I came back and gave the defensive side a try. I really loved the culture the team and coaches projected at Wisconsin. Most of the feedback they gave me was positive. I really thought the coaches were great and my family loved that it is close to home. It was also great meeting Tyler Biadasz."

Offers: Iowa Where Wisconsin stands: The Badgers currently have three former Kimberly athletes on the fall roster: Logan Bruss, Danny Vanden Boom and Boyd Dietzen. Logan Wilson, who had a productive camp in Madison this month, could carry on that tradition. "I feel like it went really well," Wilson told BadgerBlitz.com. "I felt good going in and was ready to show off what I had. Starting with the warm-up, I knew it was going be a good day. "Coach Nokes (Breckterfield) told me he liked my ability to step in against any opponent, even if I was outsized, and that I didn’t mind getting dirty and being scrappy. Coach (Aairon) Savage from Northern Iowa gave me a card and told me he’d like to keep in touch as well."

Others to keep an eye on