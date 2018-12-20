Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 15:01:00 -0600') }} football

UW wants 2020 OLB Xander Mueller to camp this summer after visit

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

A handful of prospects from the state of Illinois were on campus last weekend for an unofficial visit to Wisconsin, which is preparing for the Pinstripe Bowl later this month.

Sunday's guest list included Xander Mueller, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior from Wheaton North High School.

Ycpz5nxmmd0eqcfeaben
Xander Mueller
