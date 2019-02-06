Antioch (IL) junior wide receiver recruit Treshawn Watson (6-foot-3 185 pounds) who was one of the more impressive receivers at the recently held EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase powered by @EFTFootball was able to make a recent visit to Wisconsin. Watson recaps his impressions from Madison and much more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to go visit Wisconsin on January 26th," Watson said. "I was invited to come visit by the Badgers coaches and I ended up having a good visit and a good experience."

Watson, who is holding an early scholarship offer from NIU filled us in on his Wisconsin visit.

"I was able to get a full tour of the facilities and the campus at Wisconsin on my visit. I was able to see a lot of what Wisconsin has to offer and overall it's pretty cool. They showed us all a video of the town and the team and howe much fan support the football program gets and that was impressive. I also really liked the coaches at Wisconsin. They just have a lot of energy and seem like good guys. They seem like coaches who would push me harder to become a better player. The coaches told me to stay in touch with them this spring. I was a.,so impressed at the overall emphasis that the football program places on academics at Wisconsin. Overall it was a good visit for me."

Watson also has a few more visits in mind.

"I'm planning to check out Iowa on February 16th for a junior day. I'm also in touch with the coaches at Minnesota and I'm hoping to visit them over spring break."

Watson has also remained in touch with a handful of new schools this winter.

"I've started to talk with the coaches from Ohio University on Twitter along with Wofford. I'm also still talking a lot with Iowa and Minnesota plus Fordham."

TreShawn Watson has a scholarship offer from Northern Illinois University.