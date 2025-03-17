WR Jayden Petit already planning official after first visit to Wisconsin

Fresh off his first visit to Wisconsin, Jayden Petit is already planning a return trip to Madison in June.
Fresh off his first visit to Wisconsin, 2026 WR Jayden Petit is already planning a return trip to Madison in June.
Korz Loken, an in-state tight end from Iola Scandinavia High School, took an unofficial visit at Wisconsin on Saturday.
Wisconsin's offense failed to deliver with a tournament title on the line, as the Badgers lost to No.3 seed Michigan.
With eight Quadrant-1 wins and 18 wins in Quadrant 1 and 2, Wisconsin earned a No.3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin begins and ends its Big Ten season shooting efficiently against Michigan, falling in the 2025 Big Ten Title.
